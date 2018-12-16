Electronic Arts (EA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $79.14

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.14 and last traded at $80.99, with a volume of 218953 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.86.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Barclays set a $132.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.46. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $113,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,849.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 7,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $670,291.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,983,551.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,818,478. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

