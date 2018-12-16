Elementis (ELM) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Elementis to a buy rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elementis from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.72) price objective on shares of Elementis in a research report on Monday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elementis from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Elementis from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Elementis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 293.57 ($3.84).

LON:ELM opened at GBX 168.60 ($2.20) on Wednesday. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 255.10 ($3.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 321.80 ($4.20).

In other Elementis news, insider Ralph Hewins bought 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,953.76 ($13,006.35).

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

