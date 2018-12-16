Ellington Financial LLC (EFC) Receives $18.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EFC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th.

In related news, CEO Laurence Penn bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 462,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.39. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.98 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.85%.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

