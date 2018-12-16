Endo International (ENDP) Shares Down 8.5%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.19. 4,574,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 5,338,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Endo International to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.35.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Endo International had a positive return on equity of 1,348.52% and a negative net margin of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Montague sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $114,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,513,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 66,398 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 10,718.5% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,796 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,350 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 747,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 327,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endo International by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 501,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

