Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $13.34 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Republic Services worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,468,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $542,669,000 after buying an additional 1,053,773 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Republic Services by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,681,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,441,000 after buying an additional 909,717 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Republic Services by 2,119.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 405,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Republic Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after buying an additional 366,972 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Republic Services by 17.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,103,000 after buying an additional 290,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $74.42 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.38.

In other Republic Services news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/envestnet-asset-management-inc-has-13-34-million-position-in-republic-services-inc-rsg.html.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.