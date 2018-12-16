Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $12,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PB. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,289,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,835 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Stephens set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.60.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $227,636.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,515,747.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $142,659.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,707,119.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

