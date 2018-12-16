EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 997 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 63,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 8.8% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 82,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 15.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered DowDuPont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on DowDuPont from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DowDuPont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $52.78 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $122.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. DowDuPont’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/ep-wealth-advisors-llc-buys-997-shares-of-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.