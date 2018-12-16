EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $332,000 in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 164.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,545,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $617,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,539 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,714,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $977,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,511 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 117.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,505,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,879 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 211.7% during the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,049,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,662,000 after acquiring an additional 712,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 70.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,444,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

NYSE:EW opened at $160.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $110.68 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $906.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $5,084,534.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,665 shares in the company, valued at $12,284,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.74, for a total transaction of $4,630,346.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,456 shares of company stock worth $21,146,590 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

