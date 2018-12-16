Eqube Gaming (EQG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Shares of Eqube Gaming Ltd (CVE:EQG) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Eqube Gaming Company Profile (CVE:EQG)

eQube Gaming Limited designs, develops, distributes, licenses, and sells technology-based electronic bingo and social gaming solutions for the gaming markets in Canada, the United States, and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, eBingo and Linked Games. It offers eVent to integrate sales data from electronic bingo devices, linked bingo games, and bingo paper sales for reporting and tracking; CenTrax, a central control system over remote bingo halls; and Gecko electronic gaming system, a gaming solution for bingo players to replicate paper-based bingo.

