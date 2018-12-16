Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd’s Q4 2018 Earnings (WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, December 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.75 target price on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$28.92 million for the quarter.

WDO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.15 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.42.

Shares of WDO opened at C$3.65 on Friday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$1.71 and a one year high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

