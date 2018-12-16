Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,943 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 29.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. First Western Capital Management Co raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 21.0% in the second quarter. First Western Capital Management Co now owns 6,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

In related news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $967,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,157,280.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Citigroup set a $107.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $99.00 to $100.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.79.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $104.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $256.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.19 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.11%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/equity-lifestyle-properties-inc-els-shares-sold-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 22, 2018, we own or have an interest in 411 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,847 sites.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.