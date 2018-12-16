Escalon Medical (ESMC) and Semler Scientific (SMLR) Head to Head Contrast

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) and Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Escalon Medical and Semler Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Escalon Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Semler Scientific 0 0 2 0 3.00

Semler Scientific has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.94%. Given Semler Scientific’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semler Scientific is more favorable than Escalon Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Escalon Medical and Semler Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Escalon Medical 5.40% 5.45% 1.74% Semler Scientific 19.66% -982.53% 74.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Escalon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Semler Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Escalon Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Semler Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Escalon Medical and Semler Scientific’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Escalon Medical $11.40 million 0.11 $580,000.00 N/A N/A Semler Scientific $12.45 million 15.74 -$1.51 million ($0.28) -110.71

Escalon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Semler Scientific.

Volatility & Risk

Escalon Medical has a beta of -0.86, meaning that its stock price is 186% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semler Scientific has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semler Scientific beats Escalon Medical on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Escalon Medical

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea. The company also provides color/fluorescein angiography digital imaging systems that are primarily used in detecting retinal problems in diabetic and elderly patients; distributes intraocular gas products, such as C3F8 and SF6, which are used by vitreoretinal surgeons as a temporary tamponade in detached retina surgery; and manufactures and distributes a patented disposable universal gas kit that delivers the gas from the canister to the patient. In addition, it offers disposable surgical packs that are used in vitreoretinal surgery; viscous fluid transfer systems and related disposable syringe products, which aid surgeons in the process of injecting and extracting silicone oil; and AXIS Image management system for managing images through the Web browser from various devices regardless of modality, manufacturer, or location. The company sells its products to medical institutions through independent sales representatives, a network of distributors, and internal sales employees. Escalon Medical Corp. was founded in 1987 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets patented products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition; and WellChec, a multi-test service platform to evaluate patients with various chronic diseases. The company's products serve cardiologists, internists, nephrologists, endocrinologists, podiatrists, and family practitioners, as well as organizations, including healthcare insurance plans, integrated delivery networks, independent physician groups, and companies contracting with the healthcare industry; and other healthcare organizations, such as risk assessment groups and other home healthcare providers. It offers its products through salespersons and distributors. Semler Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

