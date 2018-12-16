Essent Group (ESNT) PT Set at $52.00 by Barclays

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) has been assigned a $52.00 price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.34.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Shares of ESNT opened at $33.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.40 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Jeff Cashmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $1,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,403.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $72,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,119.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $208,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $244,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth $277,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.