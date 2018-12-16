Esterline Technologies (ESL) versus Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) Head to Head Comparison

Clearsign Combustion (NASDAQ:CLIR) and Esterline Technologies (NYSE:ESL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Clearsign Combustion alerts:

Clearsign Combustion has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esterline Technologies has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of Clearsign Combustion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Esterline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Clearsign Combustion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Esterline Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Clearsign Combustion and Esterline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearsign Combustion N/A -87.23% -74.90% Esterline Technologies 3.45% 6.85% 4.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Clearsign Combustion and Esterline Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearsign Combustion 0 0 0 0 N/A Esterline Technologies 1 6 1 0 2.00

Esterline Technologies has a consensus target price of $105.84, indicating a potential downside of 12.88%. Given Esterline Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Esterline Technologies is more favorable than Clearsign Combustion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clearsign Combustion and Esterline Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearsign Combustion $540,000.00 57.27 -$9.68 million N/A N/A Esterline Technologies $2.03 billion 1.76 $69.45 million $4.17 29.13

Esterline Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Clearsign Combustion.

Summary

Esterline Technologies beats Clearsign Combustion on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clearsign Combustion Company Profile

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems in the United States. Its Duplex, Duplex Plug & Play, and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. ClearSign Combustion Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and systems primarily for aerospace and defense customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Avionics & Controls segment offers global positioning systems, head-up displays, enhanced vision systems, and electronic flight management systems for control and display applications; lighted push-button and rotary switches, keyboards, lighted indicators, panels, and displays; and control sticks, grips, wheels, and switching systems. This segment also provides military personal communication equipment, primarily headsets, handsets, and field communications equipment; keyboards, keypads, and input devices that integrate cursor control devices, barcode scanners, displays, video, and voice activation and touch screens; and instruments for point-of-use and point-of-care diagnostics. The Sensors & Systems segment develops and manufactures high-precision temperature, pressure, and speed sensors; electrical interconnection systems; electrical power switching, control and data communication devices, and other related systems; and planet probe interconnectors, launcher umbilicals, and composite connectors. The Advanced Materials segment develops and manufactures silicone rubber and other elastomer products, such as clamping devices, thermal fire barrier insulation products, sealing systems, and tubing and coverings; lightweight metallic insulation systems; thermal protection products; and molded fiber cartridge cases, mortar increments, igniter tubes, and other combustible ordnance components. The company markets and sells its products through direct internal sales, manufacturer representatives, and distributors. Esterline Technologies Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Clearsign Combustion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearsign Combustion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.