ETHLend (LEND) Price Up 1.2% This Week

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. ETHLend has a total market cap of $7.78 million and $172,354.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHLend token can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Binance and Gate.io. During the last seven days, ETHLend has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHLend alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030732 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.02323193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00142971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00180035 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031069 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00030522 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ETHLend Token Profile

ETHLend’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,180,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ETHLend’s official website is ethlend.io. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ETHLend Token Trading

ETHLend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, ABCC, HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, Kyber Network, Bibox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.