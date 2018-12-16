EventChain (EVC) Market Cap Reaches $523,365.00

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last week, EventChain has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. EventChain has a market capitalization of $523,365.00 and $1,483.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EventChain Profile

EVC is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

