ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Holdings Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,891,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ExlService worth $323,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 609.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $286,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $187,721.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,984.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $426,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,451,686.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,507. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price objective on ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

EXLS stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $67.06.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

