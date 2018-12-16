ExlService Holdings, Inc. (EXLS) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of ExlService worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,891,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,815,000 after purchasing an additional 179,593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,191,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,193,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,130,000 after purchasing an additional 84,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 572,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,421,000 after purchasing an additional 27,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXLS. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $70.00 price target on ExlService and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.65 per share, with a total value of $103,175.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,992 shares in the company, valued at $945,604.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $202,666.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,917 shares of company stock worth $2,327,507. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

