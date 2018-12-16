Exponent (EXPO) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.61. Exponent has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $54.58.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. Exponent had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

In related news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,887,000 after purchasing an additional 139,183 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,887,000 after purchasing an additional 139,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,587,000 after purchasing an additional 96,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

