Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kwmg LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 112.7% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $160,000. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John R. Verity sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total transaction of $1,219,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,260,169. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Neil A. Hansen sold 2,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $214,914.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,587 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,508 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie restated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 19th. BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

NYSE XOM opened at $75.58 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $326.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $76.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.36%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; produces transportation fuels, such as marine gasoil and diesel; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

