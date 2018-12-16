F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) Holdings Boosted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.06% of F5 Networks worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,156,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,380,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,807,974 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $311,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,391,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $277,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,098,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $219,114,000 after acquiring an additional 327,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 886,850 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $176,856,000 after acquiring an additional 275,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,530 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $1,518,681.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,936.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Bevier sold 2,540 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.25, for a total value of $460,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,473,168. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on F5 Networks from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.41.

Shares of FFIV opened at $165.44 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.72 million. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

