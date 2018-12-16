Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following insider buying activity. Approximately 3,462,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 990% from the previous session’s volume of 317,716 shares.The stock last traded at $7.35 and had previously closed at $7.31.

Specifically, Director Brian L. Frank acquired 15,000 shares of Falcon Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $115,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jana Partners Llc sold 803,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $9,110,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

The company has a current ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 34.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Corp will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties.

