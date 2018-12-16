Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) Director Sells $1,379,042.88 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Amir Nashat sold 82,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $1,379,042.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.57% and a negative net margin of 1,536.05%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics Inc will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 50,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 13,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 70,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FATE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors.

