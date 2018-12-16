Federated Investors (FII) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Federated have outperformed the industry over the past three months. Further, the company’s earnings surprise history is decent, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Notably, the acquisition of Hermes in July 2018 brought along complementary global investment strategies and distribution capabilities, from which the company is expected to keep reaping benefits. Also, Federated has inked strategic deals over the years that have helped it expand globally. However, consistent increase in expenses due to strict compliance measures remains a major concern. Nevertheless, its top line continues to get support from the rise in interest rates and increasing AUM.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FII. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Federated Investors from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Federated Investors and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Federated Investors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Investors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federated Investors from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Investors presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.64.

Shares of FII stock opened at $24.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Federated Investors has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $308.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.04 million. Federated Investors had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Federated Investors news, VP John B. Fisher sold 10,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $251,364.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 541,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,477,561.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $35,459.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,665.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,712 shares of company stock worth $291,790. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

