Federated Investors Inc. PA Acquires 366,481 Shares of Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 1,249.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,481 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $41,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,491,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,061,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,392,000 after purchasing an additional 339,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,648,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,050,000 after purchasing an additional 660,285 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,480,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,366,000 after purchasing an additional 488,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,411,000 after purchasing an additional 147,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $89.48 and a fifty-two week high of $146.28.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Inc will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingredion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

In related news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $183,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christine M. Castellano sold 37,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $3,924,215.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,303 shares of company stock worth $5,502,781. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/federated-investors-inc-pa-acquires-366481-shares-of-ingredion-inc-ingr.html.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.