Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $51.77 Million Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO)

Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,625 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Q2 were worth $51,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Q2 by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after buying an additional 31,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 540,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,700,000 after purchasing an additional 57,079 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO opened at $49.17 on Friday. Q2 Holdings Inc has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.92 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.92.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 134,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $7,687,066.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 381,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,790,472.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Breeden sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $377,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,531.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,808 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,666. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/federated-investors-inc-pa-has-51-77-million-position-in-q2-holdings-inc-qtwo.html.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.