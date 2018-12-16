Federated Investors Inc. PA Increases Position in UGI Corp (UGI)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 739.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 680,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 599,223 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in UGI were worth $37,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other news, CAO Ann P. Kelly sold 9,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $544,996.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $171,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,279 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,941. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. UGI Corp has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 11.11%. UGI’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UGI Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on UGI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on UGI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/federated-investors-inc-pa-increases-position-in-ugi-corp-ugi.html.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.