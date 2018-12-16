Federated Investors Inc. PA Sells 50,731 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)

Federated Investors Inc. PA decreased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,731 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $49,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,725,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $179,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,240,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,447 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,922,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,210,000.

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Buckingham Research set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.52 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 90.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Dewey sold 111,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $5,770,232.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,714,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

