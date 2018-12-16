FidentiaX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (FDX)

FidentiaX (CURRENCY:FDX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One FidentiaX token can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FidentiaX has a market cap of $634,178.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of FidentiaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FidentiaX has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FidentiaX Token Profile

FidentiaX (FDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2017. FidentiaX’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 tokens. The official website for FidentiaX is www.fidentiax.com. The Reddit community for FidentiaX is /r/fidentiaX. FidentiaX’s official Twitter account is @fidentiaX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FidentiaX

FidentiaX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidentiaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidentiaX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FidentiaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

