Fidus Investment (FDUS) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FDUS. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidus Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $13.39 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $327.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Fidus Investment had a net margin of 69.97% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $17.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

In other news, insider Shelby E. Sherard acquired 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 14.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,107,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,744,000 after buying an additional 142,239 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the second quarter worth about $686,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 65.2% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 81,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 32,209 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 9.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 302,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 73.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 22,946 shares in the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

