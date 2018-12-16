Fifth Third Bancorp Has $753,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,496 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 65.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,079,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,861,000 after purchasing an additional 825,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,832,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,207,000 after purchasing an additional 392,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,954,000 after purchasing an additional 382,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 26.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,796,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,316,000 after purchasing an additional 380,361 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 227.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 445,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,250,000 after purchasing an additional 309,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

AMP stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

