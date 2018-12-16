Fifth Third Bancorp Has $905,000 Holdings in Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 31,866.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 21.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $38.22 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

