Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,708 Shares of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,788,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,229,000 after purchasing an additional 71,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,049,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,224 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Lazard by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,890,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,987,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lazard by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 119,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Lazard by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,220,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,746,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE LAZ opened at $36.78 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $34.60 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.85.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.07). Lazard had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 49.98%. The company had revenue of $605.61 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lazard from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/fifth-third-bancorp-sells-2708-shares-of-lazard-ltd-laz.html.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.