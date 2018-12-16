Financial Analysis: Infinity Energy Resources (IFNY) & Oasis Midstream Partners (OMP)

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Infinity Energy Resources does not pay a dividend. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.0% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Infinity Energy Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Infinity Energy Resources and Oasis Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinity Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Midstream Partners 0 1 4 1 3.00

Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $27.17, indicating a potential upside of 39.82%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Infinity Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -9,427.38% Oasis Midstream Partners 17.90% 7.74% 5.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Infinity Energy Resources and Oasis Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -$2.41 million N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners $182.22 million 2.94 $49.21 million $0.43 45.19

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Infinity Energy Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Infinity Energy Resources has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Infinity Energy Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinity Energy Resources Company Profile

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It is involved in various activities, including natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage; gathering, transportation, gathering and disposal of produced and flow back water; freshwater distribution; and supply and distribution of fracwater and flushwater. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. Oasis Midstream Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

