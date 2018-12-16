Financial Analysis: Monotype Imaging (TYPE) & Perion Network (PERI)

Monotype Imaging (NASDAQ:TYPE) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Monotype Imaging and Perion Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monotype Imaging 0 1 1 0 2.50 Perion Network 0 1 0 0 2.00

Monotype Imaging currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.87%. Perion Network has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 152.81%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Monotype Imaging.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Monotype Imaging and Perion Network’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monotype Imaging $235.79 million 2.97 $11.56 million $0.53 31.81 Perion Network $273.99 million 0.25 -$72.75 million $0.63 4.24

Monotype Imaging has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Perion Network. Perion Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monotype Imaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Monotype Imaging pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Perion Network does not pay a dividend. Monotype Imaging pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monotype Imaging has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Monotype Imaging has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Monotype Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Monotype Imaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Monotype Imaging and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monotype Imaging 6.02% 10.00% 6.46% Perion Network -13.19% 11.26% 6.17%

Summary

Monotype Imaging beats Perion Network on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Monotype Imaging

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 14,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd., a technology company, delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company develops digital advertising solutions to capture consumer attention and drive engagement, as well as delivers ads across a portfolio of Websites and mobile applications. Its proprietary social marketing platform offers a dashboard for marketers that make media buying efficient on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other social networks and platforms. The company's platform allows advertisers to control their marketing expenditures, in-house planning and strategy, and utilize the technical tool to create operational marketing efficiencies. In addition, it provides search-based monetization solutions for publishers with analytics capabilities to track and monitor their business performance; toolbar platform, which allows publishers to create, implement, and distribute Web browser toolbars, as well as through consumer products; Smilebox, a photo sharing and social expression product; and IncrediMail a messaging application that enables consumers to manage various email accounts in one place. The company was formerly known as IncrediMail Ltd. and changed its name to Perion Network Ltd. in November 2011. Perion Network Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

