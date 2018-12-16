Financial Comparison: Salon Media Group (SLNM) vs. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (YAHOY)

Salon Media Group (OTCMKTS:SLNM) and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salon Media Group and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salon Media Group $4.57 million 0.99 -$9.57 million N/A N/A YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR $8.10 billion 1.81 $1.23 billion $0.42 12.26

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Salon Media Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Salon Media Group and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salon Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Salon Media Group does not pay a dividend. YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. 83.9% of Salon Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Salon Media Group and YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salon Media Group N/A N/A N/A YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR 12.85% 10.90% 5.29%

Volatility & Risk

Salon Media Group has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR beats Salon Media Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salon Media Group

Salon Media Group, Inc., an Internet media company, operates an online news Website in the United States. It produces a content Website with various subject-specific sections. The company's Salon.com Website features various voices and perspectives; and covers a range of topics, including news, politics, race, religion, arts and culture, entertainment, sustainability, innovation, technology, and business. It also hosts dynamic content, such as video, slideshows, and images. Salon Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About YAHOO JAPAN COR/ADR

Yahoo Japan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides search advertising and e-commerce services to Internet users in Japan. It operates through two segments, Media Business and Commerce Business. The Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and data center-related and other corporate services. The Consumer Business segment provides e-commerce related, membership, and financial and payment-related services. The company is also involved in the operation of various Internet sites that provide reservation services for hotels and restaurants; Internet distribution of video-streaming; planning, production, and sale of Internet advertising; and provision of entertainment information. In addition, it offers cloud and agent services; and advertising business and marketing automation services. Additionally, the company engages in venture capital, credit card, card loan, credit guarantee, foreign exchange margin trading, and e-commerce, online media, and other businesses related to automobiles and total driving experience; and the collection and production of sports-related information, as well as production of articles and content. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Yahoo Japan Corporation is a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp.

