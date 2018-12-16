Financial Contrast: Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE) versus Athenex (ATNX)

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) and Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Concert Pharmaceuticals and Athenex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals -392.62% -20.81% -19.00% Athenex -143.42% -71.94% -49.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Concert Pharmaceuticals and Athenex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Athenex 0 0 4 0 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 83.33%. Athenex has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 92.15%. Given Athenex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Athenex is more favorable than Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Athenex shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Athenex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concert Pharmaceuticals and Athenex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals $143.89 million 2.20 $95.63 million $4.08 3.31 Athenex $38.04 million 21.05 -$131.17 million ($2.32) -5.16

Concert Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Athenex. Athenex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concert Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athenex has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals beats Athenex on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, which has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with narcolepsy; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company is also developing CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid, D-serine, which is in preclinical studies for use in the treatment of patients with schizophrenia. It has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer. Its Orascovery product candidates also comprise Oradoxel, an oral dosage form of docetaxel, which is in Phase I clinical study for breast, lung, prostate, gastric, and head and neck cancers; Oratopo, an oral dosage form of topotecan that is under development to treat lung, ovarian, and cervical cancer; and oral eribulin co-administered with HM30181A that is under pre-clinical development to treat certain patients with breast cancer and advanced liposarcom. In addition, the company offers Src Kinase product candidates comprising KX-01, a compound, which is in Phase 3 study for the treatment of actinic keratosis; and KX-02 that is Phase I clinical trial for solid tumor patients. Further, it is developing intranasal formulations of granisetron, a 5-hydroxytryptamine 3 receptor antagonist to prevent chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; and dual absorption enhancers to inhibit the P-gp transporter and the cytochrome P450 enzymes within the gastrointestinal tract. The company was formerly known as Kinex Pharmaceuticals LLC and changed its name to Athenex, Inc. in August 2015. Athenex, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Hanmi Pharmaceuticals to develop their Orascovery and KX-01 programs. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.