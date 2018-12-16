Financial Contrast: Mannatech (MTEX) & Mediwound (MDWD)

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) and Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.0% of Mannatech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Mediwound shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Mannatech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mannatech and Mediwound, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech 0 0 0 0 N/A Mediwound 0 0 2 0 3.00

Mediwound has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 159.34%. Given Mediwound’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mediwound is more favorable than Mannatech.

Dividends

Mannatech pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Mediwound does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mannatech and Mediwound’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech $176.70 million 0.26 -$1.78 million N/A N/A Mediwound $2.50 million 52.15 -$22.14 million ($0.62) -7.77

Mannatech has higher revenue and earnings than Mediwound.

Profitability

This table compares Mannatech and Mediwound’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech -3.43% -2.51% -1.19% Mediwound -477.34% -400.37% -35.58%

Risk and Volatility

Mannatech has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mediwound has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mannatech beats Mediwound on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated provides wellness solutions. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It markets its products through network marketing channels in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.

Mediwound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

