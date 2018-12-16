Financial Review: Armstrong Flooring (AFI) versus Fuling Global (FORK)

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) and Fuling Global (NASDAQ:FORK) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Fuling Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong Flooring -1.12% 2.71% 1.68% Fuling Global N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Armstrong Flooring and Fuling Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong Flooring 1 2 1 0 2.00 Fuling Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Armstrong Flooring currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 46.77%. Given Armstrong Flooring’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Armstrong Flooring is more favorable than Fuling Global.

Volatility and Risk

Armstrong Flooring has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fuling Global has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Armstrong Flooring and Fuling Global’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong Flooring $1.13 billion 0.31 -$41.80 million $0.21 63.81 Fuling Global $127.25 million 0.44 $6.27 million N/A N/A

Fuling Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armstrong Flooring.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fuling Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Armstrong Flooring shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Armstrong Flooring beats Fuling Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments, Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring. The Resilient Flooring segment offers a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under the Armstrong brand; and luxury vinyl tile products, vinyl tile flooring, vinyl sheet products, and laminate products, as well as installs and maintains materials and accessories. The Wood Flooring segment provides hardwood flooring products under the Armstrong and Bruce brand names for use in residential construction and renovation, as well as in commercial applications, including stores, restaurants, and offices. This segment offers pre-finished solid and engineered wood flooring products, as well as related accessories. The company sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, large home centers, retailers, flooring contractors, and the manufactured homes industry, as well as through architects, designers, end users, and regional and national builders. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Fuling Global

Fuling Global Inc. produces and distributes plastic service ware in the People's Republic of China. The company offers disposable cutlery, including forks, knives, spoons, and utensils; drinking straws; cups and plates; and other plastics products. Fuling Global Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through distributors to dealers, QSRs, manufacturers, and retailers. The company also exports its products to the United States and Europe. Fuling Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Wenling, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.