Financial Review: Tesco (TSCDY) vs. Five Below (FIVE)

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of Five Below shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Five Below shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tesco has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five Below has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Five Below does not pay a dividend. Tesco pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tesco and Five Below, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesco 0 2 3 0 2.60 Five Below 0 4 14 0 2.78

Five Below has a consensus price target of $119.47, suggesting a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Five Below’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five Below is more favorable than Tesco.

Profitability

This table compares Tesco and Five Below’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesco N/A N/A N/A Five Below 8.74% 24.58% 15.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tesco and Five Below’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesco $74.07 billion 0.27 $1.58 billion $0.46 15.63 Five Below $1.28 billion 4.36 $102.45 million $1.79 55.89

Tesco has higher revenue and earnings than Five Below. Tesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five Below, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Five Below beats Tesco on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is based in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, collectibles, and toys; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for cell phones, tablet, audio, and computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, locker accessories, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, decorations, gag gifts, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, seasonal-related candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 625 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania..

