Firestone Diamonds (FDI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.89 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Approximately 170,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 241,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.38 ($0.04).

FDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Firestone Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) target price on shares of Firestone Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Firestone Diamonds Company Profile (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. Firestone Diamonds plc was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

