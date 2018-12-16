First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) and Cadence Bancorp (CADE) Head to Head Survey

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadence Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.4% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cadence Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Cadence Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $330.88 million 3.71 $55.16 million $0.82 15.06 Cadence Bancorp $430.78 million 3.66 $102.35 million $1.48 12.73

Cadence Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Commonwealth Financial. Cadence Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Commonwealth Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Cadence Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cadence Bancorp pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cadence Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and Cadence Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 22.65% 11.00% 1.37% Cadence Bancorp 25.78% 12.30% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Commonwealth Financial and Cadence Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33 Cadence Bancorp 0 2 5 1 2.88

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 32.79%. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus price target of $29.75, indicating a potential upside of 57.91%. Given Cadence Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cadence Bancorp is more favorable than First Commonwealth Financial.

Summary

Cadence Bancorp beats First Commonwealth Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, stock, and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 104 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania; 29 community banking offices in central and northern Ohio; corporate banking centers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and central and northeast Ohio; mortgage offices in Columbus, Hudson, and Dublin, Ohio; and a network of 148 ATMs. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Cadence Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial, and residential and commercial real estate loans; other consumer loans, such as home equity, auto, boat, and personal installment loans; and shared national credits. In addition, it offers wealth management, and other fiduciary and private banking services under the Linscomb & Williams and Cadence Trust brands. Further, the company provides life, disability, long-term care, homeowner's, property and casualty, and key person insurance products, as well as buy-sell agreements to retail customers; and business owner, commercial vehicle, property and liability, workers compensation, and specialty liability policies to commercial customers under the Cadence Insurance Services and Cadence Investment Services brands through financial consultants and advisors, and third party partners, as well as directly. Additionally, it offers various financial services comprising debit and credit cards; treasury management and merchant services; employee and payroll benefit solutions; automated clearing house, lock-box, and remote deposit capture services; international trade finance; and international trade, foreign exchange, and other treasury services, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 63 full-service and 2 drive-thru branches in Alabama, Florida, Texas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, as well as 78 ATMs and 9 ITMs. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cadence Bancorporation is a subsidiary of Cadence Bancorp, LLC.

