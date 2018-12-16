First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

FMBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of FMBH opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $499.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.22.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean acquired 2,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,004.45. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

