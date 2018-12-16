First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $4,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 153,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson purchased 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $100,123.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. First Midwest Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $27.70.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $167.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from First Midwest Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and auto loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

