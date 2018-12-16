First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,984 Shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream Partners were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,841 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in EnLink Midstream Partners by 1,746.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENLK opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. EnLink Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.00 and a beta of 2.09.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners LP will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $304,942.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,984 Shares of EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/first-republic-investment-management-inc-acquires-12984-shares-of-enlink-midstream-partners-lp-enlk.html.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENLK).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.