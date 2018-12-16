First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Welltower Inc (WELL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $498,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Welltower by 24.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 90,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. increased their price objective on Welltower to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, EVP Mercedes Kerr sold 4,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.17, for a total value of $317,704.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.26. Welltower Inc has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $74.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.66%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/first-republic-investment-management-inc-acquires-new-holdings-in-welltower-inc-well.html.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.