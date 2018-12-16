First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,953 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC now owns 852,065 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $89,330,000 after buying an additional 167,031 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,406,000. SP Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 12,505 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $109.14 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Citrix Systems announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the cloud computing company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $852,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,219.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total transaction of $217,779.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,249 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,655 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.07.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

