First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,554 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 389.4% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 165.4% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.96.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $80.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.14 and a 12 month high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $352,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $3,409,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,950 shares of company stock worth $8,818,478 over the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

