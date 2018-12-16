First Trust Advisors LP Buys 409 Shares of Investors Title (ITIC)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 25.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Investors Title by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Investors Title by 906.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Investors Title by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Investors Title by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC opened at $180.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.43. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $156.00 and a twelve month high of $221.88.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 19.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

