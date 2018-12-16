First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 20,787 ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,934,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,976,000 after buying an additional 531,092 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 237,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ADTRAN by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. ValuEngine cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded ADTRAN from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ADTRAN from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $11.52 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $561.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $140.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 20,787 ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/16/first-trust-advisors-lp-buys-shares-of-20787-adtran-inc-adtn.html.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.